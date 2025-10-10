Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect as Priscilla, Raymond bring more rain to the state

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:24 AM MST until FRI 5:15 PM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 1:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
from FRI 11:01 AM MDT until FRI 4:00 PM MDT, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 1:45 PM MST, Gila County, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:01 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County

Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect as Priscilla, Raymond bring more rain to the state

By and
Published  October 10, 2025 8:02am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Weather Forecast - 10/10/25

Morning Weather Forecast - 10/10/25

Happy Friday! Rain chances continue today in the Valley and through the weekend. Due to the moisture, our high temperature will continue to drop into next week.

The Brief

    • More rain is expected on Friday in the Valley. A flood watch is also in effect through Sunday.
    • The high temperature in Phoenix on Oct. 10 will be about 93 degrees.
    • Highs will drop into the 80s this weekend in the Valley.

PHOENIX - Our wet and stormy streak continues over the next several days thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla and eventually, Tropical Storm Raymond.

Priscilla is forecast to weaken and become remnant moisture through the day today. Tropical Storm Raymond will continue to run up the coastline of Mexico and approach Baja California through the weekend.

Thanks to this 1-2 timing, the current favorable weather pattern will pull tropical moisture up and over Arizona between now and next Tuesday.

Today And The Weekend:

In Phoenix, showers have taken a pause, but new rounds of rain and storms are forecast to move in later this afternoon and through the night. In fact, the heaviest rain is likely to develop this evening into Saturday morning. With all the additional rain, another 1-2" is possible to fall over the Valley which may lead to some localized flooding of roadways or washes. Temperatures continue to remain near or below average through the extended forecast. The high today will hit 93 with a high of 88 Saturday and 85 Sunday.

Once the heaviest showers and storms pass the Valley tomorrow morning, some breaks in the clouds and even a bit of sunshine is possible. Additional sunshine, however, could lead to new stronger thunderstorms in the Valley Saturday afternoon, evening and Sunday.

Raymond's Impact:

For the rest of the state, the steadiest rain will fall this afternoon and tonight for western and northern Arizona. For eastern and southern Arizona, the heaviest rain will start tonight and last through Saturday. Sunday could bring heavier rain and storms for southern Arizona, too – mostly due to Raymond's moisture making an approach.

With Raymond's extra moisture and energy, additional showers, particularly in the morning, are forecast Monday in the Valley. The top threat with showers and storms the next few days is flooding. However, any thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and lightning.

Next week we will slowly dry out with temperatures remaining in the 80s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

sat rad

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

tomorrow

rainfall

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

Weather ForecastPhoenixNews