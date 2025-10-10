Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect as Priscilla, Raymond bring more rain to the state

The Brief More rain is expected on Friday in the Valley. A flood watch is also in effect through Sunday. The high temperature in Phoenix on Oct. 10 will be about 93 degrees. Highs will drop into the 80s this weekend in the Valley.



Our wet and stormy streak continues over the next several days thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla and eventually, Tropical Storm Raymond.

Priscilla is forecast to weaken and become remnant moisture through the day today. Tropical Storm Raymond will continue to run up the coastline of Mexico and approach Baja California through the weekend.

Thanks to this 1-2 timing, the current favorable weather pattern will pull tropical moisture up and over Arizona between now and next Tuesday.

Today And The Weekend:

In Phoenix, showers have taken a pause, but new rounds of rain and storms are forecast to move in later this afternoon and through the night. In fact, the heaviest rain is likely to develop this evening into Saturday morning. With all the additional rain, another 1-2" is possible to fall over the Valley which may lead to some localized flooding of roadways or washes. Temperatures continue to remain near or below average through the extended forecast. The high today will hit 93 with a high of 88 Saturday and 85 Sunday.

Once the heaviest showers and storms pass the Valley tomorrow morning, some breaks in the clouds and even a bit of sunshine is possible. Additional sunshine, however, could lead to new stronger thunderstorms in the Valley Saturday afternoon, evening and Sunday.

Raymond's Impact:

For the rest of the state, the steadiest rain will fall this afternoon and tonight for western and northern Arizona. For eastern and southern Arizona, the heaviest rain will start tonight and last through Saturday. Sunday could bring heavier rain and storms for southern Arizona, too – mostly due to Raymond's moisture making an approach.

With Raymond's extra moisture and energy, additional showers, particularly in the morning, are forecast Monday in the Valley. The top threat with showers and storms the next few days is flooding. However, any thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and lightning.

Next week we will slowly dry out with temperatures remaining in the 80s.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com