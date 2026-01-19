Couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at home with 2 kids inside, police say

The Brief A married couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide at their North Phoenix home. Two children inside became concerned that their parents were sleeping late; they contacted a family member who found the couple in their bedroom. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.



A man and a woman are dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in North Phoenix.

What we know:

Officers responded to the incident at around 5:14 p.m. on Jan. 18 near 2900 West Bell Road. A caller said a man and woman were found unresponsive inside a home with a gun nearby.

Two people, identified as 42-year-old Sam Ertebati and 42-year-old Celestina Ertebati were found dead.

Police discovered that the pair were married and lived at the home. Two children inside got worried when their parents were sleeping late and called a family member, who came over and found the couple inside their bedroom.

"Preliminary information indicate that Celestine shot Sam, before turning the gun on herself," officers said. No one else was hurt.

Dig deeper:

Neighbors say this was the last home they expected something like this to happen in. The tragedy is leaving a lot of questions in the minds of those who knew this family.

A small memorial formed outside the home— a tribute one neighbor says will undoubtedly grow, as loved ones of Sam Ertebati process the news. They called him a great person, and said his home was often busy, as neighbor kids came over to play with his children.

A basketball hoop in the driveway is said to be the most-used one on the block. Now, the street lay quiet as the memorial glows against the darkness.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting were not made known.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.