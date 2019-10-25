Court Documents: Men accused of trying to enter secure area at Sky Harbor

article

Court documents show two Valley men are accused of trying to enter a secure area at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

According to the documents, both Anthony Garcia, 26, and Joshua Ryan Heisler, 27, are accused of felony criminal trespassing. Heisler is also accused of impersonating a peace officer.

Phoenix police say the incident happened on the night of Monday, October 21. On Friday, officials released details surrounding the incident.

Police say an officer who was opening a gate to drive through saw Heisler and Garcia trying to pass through the gate, and took action. While the area was a secure area, it was not a gate that would have allowed the men access to the Sky Harbor airfield, and Heisler and Garcia never entered the airfield.

Joshua Ryan Heisler

When the two were questioned, court documents state that Heisler claimed to be a DPS sergeant, and also claimed that Garcia is a K9 sergeant, but neither could provide legitimate credentials proving they are actually law enforcement officials. Garcia eventually refuted Heisler's claims.

On Friday, Phoenix Police officials said Heisler was never employed by them.

During a search of Heisler, officials say they found two airsoft-style weapons. Heisler then claimed that he and Garcia were planning to fly to Flagstaff in a private jet, while Garcia claimed he was just following his boyfriend, and that he assumed Heisler knew where he was going.

Anthony Garcia

Both Heisler and Garcia were released without bail and both have been ordered to not return to the scene of the alleged crime, according to court records. In addition, a judge has ordered Heisler to be monitored electronically.