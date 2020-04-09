COVID-19 pandemic means some changes for Valley Easter tradition

A 13-year Easter tradition returns, but in a different fashion.

All-Pro kicker Nick Lowery and his "Champions For The Homeless" organization are still making a difference, despite the banning of large crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone in this country, and really, in this world, is equally affected by this virus," said Lowery.

For over a decade, Champions For The Homeless has been feeding mouths on Easter Sunday at St. Vincent de Paul, but the pandemic is forcing the organization to change course, and switch to to-go meals.

"The meals are provided in boxes," said Lowery. "They're outside on the table, so there's a healthy distance."

Despite the changes, St. Vincent de Paul is looking to feed hundreds in need, with help from one Valley bakery.

"1,200 meals on Easter from Wildflower Bread Company," said Lowery.

While it's proving to be a challenge as volunteers are being asked to stay home, as well as a lack of non-perishable food item donations, the organization still wants to make Easter Sunday special for those who are homeless.

