Mesa Public Schools officials give explanation on emergency meal service changes

Officials with Mesa Public Schools have provided an explanation on why they made changes to their emergency meal service.

On Tuesday, FOX 10 reported that 21 meal service locations were closed, as of April 7, with 11 more closing on April 9. Following a pre-scheduled school holiday on April 10, meal service will be changed to 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.

Previously, sack lunches were served to children 19 and under from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on weekdays.

According to a statement released by Interim Superintendent Pete Lesar, they made changes to the emergency meal service because of challenges they are experiencing in the food supply chain, a dwindling workforce, a rise in temperatures that could affect food safety, and allowing more response time for warehouse staff to adjust orders based on meal counts.

Interim Superintendent Lesar says among other things, a lack of childcare, fear of potential exposure to COVID-19, and illness have contributed to a decline in the number of available workers.

In addition, Interim Superintendent Lesar says school districts nationwide are competing for products that are the most appropriate for drive-up meal service, and orders are being shorted. meanwhile, some items are just not available.

Interim Superintendent Lesar says the district hopes the modified meal service plan can allow them to provide meals to students in need, through May 21.

"It is possible that additional adjustments may be necessary as the COVID-19 crisis continues," Interim Superintendent Lesar wrote.

