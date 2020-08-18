COVID-19 pandemic prompts Phoenix Symphony to cancel upcoming season

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the cancellation of yet another event in the Valley, with the Phoenix Symphony deciding to cancel their entire season.

Phoenix Symphony Music Director Tito Muñoz says it was a difficult decision for the organization, but safety for staff and attendees is their number one concern.

"It was a difficult decision for sure, but we have to think of the safety and health and safety of not only our musicians, but the folks who come to enjoy what we do," said Muñoz. "It's a very interactive and communal form of connecting with people and producing ar,t and we didn't feel like there would be a safe way to do that."

During a normal performance, there would be 66 players on stage for a Phoenix Symphony performance, and a venue filled with guests. Now, the venue is silent.

Prior to the pandemic, the orchestra would usually play every week, with three to four performances in a weekend, lasting from September to late May or early June.

"It's devastating for the industry as a whole, because we value being with people and our audience, and we value being with people to make art. With the pandemic, this pandemic, we're not able to do that," said Muñoz.

Group focusing on next season

The community-based organization is now focusing on their next season, which is a big year as the Phoenix Symphony celebrates its 75th anniversary. While they won't be filling up the venue, they are focused on still reaching the community.

"We are exploring ways, and we're thinking of ways to still connect with the community," said Muñoz. "That's certainly something we had to do when things started to get cancelled back in March. We had to pivot and find other ways."