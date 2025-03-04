Crash along highway in Gila County kills 2: DPS

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an investigation is underway following a deadly crash along a stretch of state highway.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, DPS officials said the crash happened along State Route 188, at milepost 272. The area is located to the south of a community named Jakes Corner.

Investigators said the crash involved two vehicles, and two people died as a result. The highway was closed for some time, but it has since reopened.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to identify the two who died in the crash.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.