Crash along highway in Gila County kills 2: DPS
NEAR JAKES CORNER, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an investigation is underway following a deadly crash along a stretch of state highway.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, DPS officials said the crash happened along State Route 188, at milepost 272. The area is located to the south of a community named Jakes Corner.
Investigators said the crash involved two vehicles, and two people died as a result. The highway was closed for some time, but it has since reopened.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to identify the two who died in the crash.
This story was reported on from Phoenix.