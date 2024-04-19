Crash involving 2 riders on a motorcycle causes road closures in Surprise

A crash in Surprise caused road closures westbound on Bell Road and southbound on R.H. Johnson Boulevard on Friday night.

Two riders on a motorcycle were said to have serious injuries after ending up in a nearby canal, along with the motorcycle, according to police.

While little was known about the crash, it took place right at the entrance of the Crossroads Towne Center shopping mall.

Authorities did not know when the intersection would be reopened and asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

North/south traffic could use El Mirage Road as an alternative, while Grand Avenue was another option for drivers.

Map of where the crash took place: