Crash involving motorcycle leaves man dead in north Phoenix: PD

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead.

The crash happened on April 20, but police released details on what happened on April 21. Officers responded to an area just west of Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Road just after 1:02 p.m. on April 20 for a collision involving a motorcycle and another car.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male, determined to be the motorcycle rider, with serious injuries. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say based on preliminary information, the car involved in the collision was headed east on Deer Valley Road, and was trying to turn into the northbound lanes of 26th Avenue when it hirt a motorcycle that wad traveling west on Deer Valley Road.

The car, according to investigators, remained at the scene following the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened