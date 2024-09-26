Crash near downtown Phoenix leaves 5 people injured, 1 in extremely critical condition

article

The Brief Five people are hurt after a crash near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. Three of the people were identified as teenagers between 14-17 years old. A heavy police presence was seen in the area.



Five people are hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street near downtown Phoenix.

One patient is in extremely critical condition while the remaining four are in serious condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Three of the injured people were identified as teenagers ranging between 14-17 years old.

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area as Phoenix Police opened an investigation into the crash.