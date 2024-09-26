Crash near downtown Phoenix leaves 5 people injured, 1 in extremely critical condition
PHOENIX - Five people are hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street near downtown Phoenix.
One patient is in extremely critical condition while the remaining four are in serious condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Three of the injured people were identified as teenagers ranging between 14-17 years old.
Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area as Phoenix Police opened an investigation into the crash.