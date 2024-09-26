Expand / Collapse search
Crash near downtown Phoenix leaves 5 people injured, 1 in extremely critical condition

Updated  September 26, 2024 6:41pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
(AZ 511 screenshot)

PHOENIX - Five people are hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street near downtown Phoenix. 

One patient is in extremely critical condition while the remaining four are in serious condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Three of the injured people were identified as teenagers ranging between 14-17 years old. 

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area as Phoenix Police opened an investigation into the crash.