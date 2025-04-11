Expand / Collapse search
Crash in Phoenix sends 2 pedestrians to hospital with life-threatening conditions

By
Published  April 11, 2025 10:18pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Serious pedestrian crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a crash near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road that sent multiple people to the hospital.

The Brief

    • Two pedestrians were hit by a car in Phoenix near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.
    • The roadway was closed for an extended period of time.
    • Both pedestrians are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX - A crash involving pedestrians caused an extended road closure at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road on April 11. 

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection. 

Police say they are both suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car stayed on scene.

Police say he did not show any signs of intoxication.

What we don't know:

The ages of the driver and pedestrians were not released.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire Departments contributed to this story.

