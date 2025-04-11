Crash in Phoenix sends 2 pedestrians to hospital with life-threatening conditions

The Brief Two pedestrians were hit by a car in Phoenix near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. The roadway was closed for an extended period of time. Both pedestrians are suffering from life-threatening injuries.



A crash involving pedestrians caused an extended road closure at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road on April 11.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection.

Police say they are both suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car stayed on scene.

Police say he did not show any signs of intoxication.

What we don't know:

The ages of the driver and pedestrians were not released.

Map of where the crash happened: