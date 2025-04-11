Crash in Phoenix sends 2 pedestrians to hospital with life-threatening conditions
PHOENIX - A crash involving pedestrians caused an extended road closure at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road on April 11.
A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection.
Police say they are both suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car stayed on scene.
Police say he did not show any signs of intoxication.
What we don't know:
The ages of the driver and pedestrians were not released.