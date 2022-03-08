Crews battle house fire near South Mountain in Phoenix; no injuries reported

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at a home near South Mountain in Phoenix on the night of March 8.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews responded to the fire near the area of 16th Avenue and Dobbins Road. Once at the scene, firefighters found a large home fully engulfed in flames.

"Due to the size of the home, amount of fire and difficult access, command declared a defensive strategy from the beginning of the incident," Capt. Todd Keller said.

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a home near South Mountain in Phoenix on the night of March 8.

Firefighters attacked the fire from all four sides of the home. Crews remained on the scene after the fire was extinguished to put out hot spots.

Neighbors told firefighters that the home was vacant and under renovation.

No firefighters were injured. Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

