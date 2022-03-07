Police dive team working to recover body from Glendale canal

article

A recovery operation is underway after a body was found on March 7 in a Glendale canal.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded to the scene near Missouri Avenue and 77th Lane just before 7:30 a.m. for reports of a possible body in a canal.

"When our officers arrived they located a person that was deceased in the canal," Sgt. Randy Stewart said. "It appears to be an adult male."

A dive team is responding to the scene to assist in the recovery of the body.

Once the body is recovered, police said they will work to determine the victim's identity and what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

