No injuries reported following shed and vehicle fire in unincorporated Pinal County, officials say

article

Officials with the Apache Junction Police Department say crews worked on what was initially described as a "large fire and explosion" in an unincorporated part of Pinal County.

According to a brief tweet by Apache Junction Police officials, the incident happened in the area of McDowell Boulevard and Ironwood Drive. Video taken by SkyFOX shows a devastated structure.

In a brief statement, officials with Superstition Fire and Medical Department say the incident was a shed and vehicle fire. No injuries were reported.

(Click here for interactive map)

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app