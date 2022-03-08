No injuries reported following shed and vehicle fire in unincorporated Pinal County, officials say
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Apache Junction Police Department say crews worked on what was initially described as a "large fire and explosion" in an unincorporated part of Pinal County.
According to a brief tweet by Apache Junction Police officials, the incident happened in the area of McDowell Boulevard and Ironwood Drive. Video taken by SkyFOX shows a devastated structure.
In a brief statement, officials with Superstition Fire and Medical Department say the incident was a shed and vehicle fire. No injuries were reported.
