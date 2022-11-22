Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Phoenix

Firefighters say when crews arrived at the scene near 36th Street and Baseline Road on Tuesday, they "found heavy fire coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex."

Once the fire was extinguished, a search and rescue team found a man unconscious and not breathing.

"Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation and pronounced deceased at the scene," stated Captain Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The man's name has not been released.