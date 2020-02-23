Crews perform dramatic rescue of a man and his truck stuck in Tonto Basin flood waters

Storms left roads flooded out in the Tonto Basin and that's where deputies rushed to rescue a man stuck in a flooded waterway.

Deputies say 18-year-old Waylon Burgwin was driving his truck through the Tonto Creek and got stuck early Sunday morning. Gila County deputies and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue performed a dramatic rescue caught on camera.

Nearly three hours after they were dispatched, swift water rescue crews pulled the man to safety. His truck remains stuck in the water and halfway submerged.

The area remains shut down through Sunday night.