Cyclist gives thirsty koala a drink during severe heatwave in Australia

A cyclist gave water to a thirsty koala during her morning ride in Adelaide, Australia on Dec. 27. A severe heatwave has gripped South Australia on Dec. 27.

The koala approached a group of cyclists and climbed the bicycle before getting a drink, according to cyclist Lulu who uploaded this video to Instagram.

“There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they’ve witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience,” Lulu said.

Heatwave conditions were forecast to push temperatures above 40 degrees celsius in most of the state over the weekend, with no real relief until Dec. 31.

The hot and dry conditions have led to several bushfires outbreaks across the state.

