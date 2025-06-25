D-backs star brought to tears on the field; teen heartthrob dies l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Getty Images)
From a fan's comment that brought an Arizona Diamondback to tears on the field to the death of a teen icon, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 25.
1. Rest in peace
Bobby Sherman was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year.
2. Fan's comment brings D-back to tears
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was seen in tears during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a fan yelled a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.
3. Deadly rollover crash
A rollover crash early Wednesday morning near State Route 88 and Hackamore Road in Apache Junction left a boy dead and a girl hurt, police said.
4. West Phoenix bus stop shooting
Two suspects were sentenced to prison for a May 2023 bus stop shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road that left a man and an infant injured.
5. Some charges dropped against Diddy
Prosecutors have pulled back on some key testimony during the Diddy trial, specifically kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking, according to sources.
Today's weather
Wednesday will be slightly warmer in the Valley with a high in the mid-100s.