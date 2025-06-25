Expand / Collapse search

D-backs star brought to tears on the field; teen heartthrob dies l Morning News Brief

Published  June 25, 2025 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Getty Images)

From a fan's comment that brought an Arizona Diamondback to tears on the field to the death of a teen icon, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 25.

1. Rest in peace

Bobby Sherman, 1960s teen icon, dies at 81
Bobby Sherman, 1960s teen icon, dies at 81

Bobby Sherman was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year.

2. Fan's comment brings D-back to tears

D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears after fan yelled something about his late mother
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears after fan yelled something about his late mother

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was seen in tears during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a fan yelled a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.

3. Deadly rollover crash

Boy killed, girl hurt in Apache Junction rollover crash
Boy killed, girl hurt in Apache Junction rollover crash

A rollover crash early Wednesday morning near State Route 88 and Hackamore Road in Apache Junction left a boy dead and a girl hurt, police said.

4. West Phoenix bus stop shooting

Suspects sentenced for Phoenix bus stop shooting that injured man, baby
Suspects sentenced for Phoenix bus stop shooting that injured man, baby

Two suspects were sentenced to prison for a May 2023 bus stop shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road that left a man and an infant injured.

5. Some charges dropped against Diddy

Diddy Trial: Prosecutors drop kidnapping, arson, and certain sex trafficking charges
Diddy Trial: Prosecutors drop kidnapping, arson, and certain sex trafficking charges

Prosecutors have pulled back on some key testimony during the Diddy trial, specifically kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking, according to sources.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps in Phoenix throughout the week
Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps in Phoenix throughout the week

Wednesday will be slightly warmer in the Valley with a high in the mid-100s.

