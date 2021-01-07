D.C. Police officials identify Arizonans arrested in connection with deadly Capitol riot

article

A number of Arizonans were arrested in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

The riot, which took place as both chambers of Congress met in a joint session to count electoral votes from November's presidential election, saw rioters storm the Capitol building. Authorities say four people die, three of them from medical emergencies.

The skirmishes between protesters and police came shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his unfounded claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' joint session to count the Electoral College votes.

According to DC Police officials, 31-year-old Joshua Knowles and 50-year-old Marsha Murphy were the two Arizonans who were arrested in connection with the riots. Both are accused of curfew violation and unlawful entry.

In all, authorities say 68 people were arrested. 50 of them, including Knowles and Murphy, are from outside Washington, D.C., or the nearby states of Virginia and Maryland. DC investigators have also released photos of "persons of interest" in connection with the riot.

