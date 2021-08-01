DaBaby no longer performing at Lollapalooza

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Lollapalooza Sunday night, festival officials announced.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," Lollapalooza tweeted Sunday morning. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug is now scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4 p.m. on the T-Mobile Stage.

The change in schedule comes after the rapper faced backlash over homophobic comments.