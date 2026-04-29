Scottsdale kindergarten teacher accused of having child sex abuse material on phone

The Brief A 30-year-old kindergarten teacher at Pueblo Elementary was arrested Tuesday for allegedly accessing child sex abuse material. Scottsdale police report there is currently no evidence suggesting any students at the school were involved in the exploitation. Diego Franco is being held on one charge of child exploitation of a minor as authorities continue to investigate.



A Scottsdale Unified kindergarten teacher is accused of accessing child pornography on his electronic devices.

What we know:

30-year-old Diego Florentine Ontamucha Franco taught at Pueblo Elementary in Scottsdale up until his arrest at his home on April 28.

Franco is accused by the human exploitation and trafficking unit of accessing child sex abuse material on an electronic device, while holding a job teaching 5-year-olds.

Scottsdale police say, as of now, there is no evidence that any of Pueblo Elementary’s students were involved.

Following his arrest at his Mesa home Tuesday morning, authorities say they are investigating whether there’s more evidence inside. According to his social media pages, he is a Mexican-national previously working at Bethany Elementary in North Carolina.

The School's Response:

In a letter to parents, Scottsdale Unified wrote:

Dear Pueblo Families,

Today we were notified by Scottsdale Police that Mr. Diego Ontamucha Franco was arrested on charges related to child pornography. Mr. Franco was a Kindergarten teacher here at Pueblo Elementary School.

He was immediately removed from duty and will not return to any SUSD school.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time, we have no reason to believe that any of our students were involved in this matter.

Please know that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. All SUSD employees, this one included, undergo an extensive background check (including references) and possess a valid fingerprint clearance card before working with our students.

We understand this news will be upsetting and may raise questions. If you have any concerns about this case, please reach out to the Scottsdale Police Department (480) 312-5000.

Thank you for your continued trust as we work together to maintain a safe and supportive environment.

What Parents Are Saying:

Parents at the elementary school were shocked by the letter they received from the district.

"I’m absolutely enraged. My wife is absolutely enraged," said one parent.

"I don’t know what he was charged with specifically. I tend to hold the stance of innocent until proven guilty. But PD grabbed him so F' that guy," said another parent.

What's next:

When asked to comment, Pueblo school forwarded the letter sent to parents and gave no additional comment.

Franco is being held on one charge of child exploitation of a minor.