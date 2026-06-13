Phoenix triple shooting; 'Love Island' fan accused of speeding 100 mph | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From three people shot at a South Phoenix home, to an Arizona driver arrested while allegedly rushing home to watch "Love Island," here are tonight's top stories for Saturday, June 13, 2026.
1. Gunfire inside south Phoenix home leaves 3 shot
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Phoenix police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in the South Mountain neighborhood that left three people injured inside a home.
2. Police seek tips in murder of Tyrone Phillips
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Phoenix Police are asking the public for help regarding the unsolved homicide of a 52-year-old man at his Buckeye home two years ago.
3. Speed limits drop on some Tempe roads
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The city of Tempe officially reduced speed limits on seven major roadways to handle growing multi-modal infrastructure.
4. Woman accused of driving 108 mph to get home to watch popular reality TV show
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A driver was arrested for allegedly traveling more than 100 mph in a 65 mph zone on an Arizona highway in an effort to get home quickly to watch "Love Island."
5. Tips to keep pets safe during fireworks
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Microchipping a pet provides a permanent identification tool that can make a life-saving difference if an animal gets loose without a collar.
A look at your weather
Phoenix recorded its first 110-degree temperature of 2026 on Saturday as an unseasonably hot ridge of high pressure settles over Arizona. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the persistent extreme heat expected throughout the upcoming week.
Get the full forecast.