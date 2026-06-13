Phoenix triple shooting; 'Love Island' fan accused of speeding 100 mph | Nightly Roundup

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From three people shot at a South Phoenix home, to an Arizona driver arrested while allegedly rushing home to watch "Love Island," here are tonight's top stories for Saturday, June 13, 2026.

1. Gunfire inside south Phoenix home leaves 3 shot

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2. Police seek tips in murder of Tyrone Phillips

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3. Speed limits drop on some Tempe roads

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4. Woman accused of driving 108 mph to get home to watch popular reality TV show

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5. Tips to keep pets safe during fireworks

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