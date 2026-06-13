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Phoenix triple shooting; 'Love Island' fan accused of speeding 100 mph | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 13, 2026 5:52 PM MST
Published June 13, 2026 5:52 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From three people shot at a South Phoenix home, to an Arizona driver arrested while allegedly rushing home to watch "Love Island," here are tonight's top stories for Saturday, June 13, 2026.

1. Gunfire inside south Phoenix home leaves 3 shot

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3 shot inside south Phoenix home Saturday morning
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3 shot inside south Phoenix home Saturday morning

Phoenix police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in the South Mountain neighborhood that left three people injured inside a home.

2. Police seek tips in murder of Tyrone Phillips

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Buckeye unsolved homicide: Family prepares to increase reward for answers
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Buckeye unsolved homicide: Family prepares to increase reward for answers

Phoenix Police are asking the public for help regarding the unsolved homicide of a 52-year-old man at his Buckeye home two years ago.

3. Speed limits drop on some Tempe roads 

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Tempe speed limits lowered on seven roadways to protect pedestrians
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Tempe speed limits lowered on seven roadways to protect pedestrians

The city of Tempe officially reduced speed limits on seven major roadways to handle growing multi-modal infrastructure.

4. Woman accused of driving 108 mph to get home to watch popular reality TV show

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Arizona driver clocks 100+ mph rushing home to watch 'Love Island,' officials say
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Arizona driver clocks 100+ mph rushing home to watch 'Love Island,' officials say

A driver was arrested for allegedly traveling more than 100 mph in a 65 mph zone on an Arizona highway in an effort to get home quickly to watch "Love Island."

5. Tips to keep pets safe during fireworks

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Fourth of July pet safety: Arizona experts urge tracking chip updates before fireworks
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Fourth of July pet safety: Arizona experts urge tracking chip updates before fireworks

Microchipping a pet provides a permanent identification tool that can make a life-saving difference if an animal gets loose without a collar.

A look at your weather

Phoenix hits first 110-degree day of 2026, extreme heat to stick around
Phoenix hits first 110-degree day of 2026, extreme heat to stick around

Phoenix hits first 110-degree day of 2026, extreme heat to stick around

Phoenix recorded its first 110-degree temperature of 2026 on Saturday as an unseasonably hot ridge of high pressure settles over Arizona. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the persistent extreme heat expected throughout the upcoming week. 

Get the full forecast.

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