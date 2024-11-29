David Denogean: Family remembers high school track coach as murder remains unsolved

The Brief Friends and loved ones of David Denogean gathered for a memorial walk and vigil. David Denogean was shot and killed on Nov. 25, 2022. Authorities are still investigating the case.



On Nov. 29, friends and loved ones of David Denogean gathered to remember his life.

We have reported on the murder case involving Denogean in recent years. The shooting happened on a sidewalk outside a restaurant north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022.

Denogean, who was 30 at the time, was reportedly shot while walking he and his girlfriend's dog.

"We know that David was walking his dog, leisurely, not in a hurry to get away from anybody and this guy shows up and changes our lives forever," Denogean's father, Frank, said in 2023.

Denogean, who worked as a high school track coach at the time of the shooting, died at the hospital. Surveillance footage released by Phoenix Police showed what happened just before the murder. A man could be seen running up to Denogean from behind before pointing a gun at him.

"Small but mighty" group gathered for walk, vigil

On Friday evening, a group that Denogean's father called "small but mighty" gathered for a memorial walk and vigil in hopes of spreading the word about the senseless act.

"We gather together on the sidewalk, at the spot where we lost out brother," said a deacon during the vigil.

Denogean's father, Frank, prayed at the spot where his son was killed. He said he is worried about the case gathering dust.

"I’d be lying to you if I told you that there was any progress because we never hear anything, and that is very disheartening for us as a family," said Frank.

Frank said two years is long enough to go without answers, and that while nothing will bring David back, an arrest could potentially keep more violence from happening.

"Our only solace is that this person might be taken off the street, so this person can’t hurt somebody else and destroy another family," said Frank.

As the search for those responsible continues, there is one piece of good news for the Denogeans on Black Friday.

"Today, our son Daniel and his wife gave birth to their second child and it was a boy, and named him after David," said Frank.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).