Dawn Wells, ‘Mary Ann’ on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ dies of COVID-19 at 82

Dawn Wells, the actress who starred as castaway Mary Ann in the sitcom "Gilligan’s Island," died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82.

She passed away Wednesday in Los Angeles, her publicist told FOX News.

Wells was crowned Miss Nevada and competed in the Miss America 1960 pageant. She appeared in dozens of television series and movies over course of her career.

On the 50th anniversary of her first appearance on "Gilligan’s Island," Wells appeared on Good Day LA and described her week-long audition process for the iconic show, beating out more than 300 others for the girl-next-door role.

"It’s wonderful to be loved, because Mary Ann is loved all over the world," Wells said.

