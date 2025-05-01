Expand / Collapse search

Daytime shooting leaves 1 man dead in Phoenix, police investigate

Published  May 1, 2025 2:45pm MST
Police investigate a shooting near Oregon and 101st avenues in West Phoenix. (Photo courtesy FOX 10 photographer Rick Davis)

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed around noon near 101st and Oregon avenues.
    • The area was closed for an investigation.

PHOENIX - A man was shot and killed in Phoenix around noon on May 1.

The shooting happened near 101st and Oregon avenues.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the area for an investigation.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and suspect were not released.

Officers also did not say how long the area would be closed.

It is possible more information on this daytime shooting will be released later in the day.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Phoenix Police.

