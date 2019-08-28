DC police ID dog walker stabbed to death in Northwest

D.C. police have identified a dog walker who was stabbed to death in Northwest Tuesday night.

According to police, 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne of Northwest attacked 27-year-old Margery Magill in the 400 block of Irving Street.

When police arrived at the scene, Magill was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Eliyas Aregahegne

They arrested Aregahegne Wednesday morning.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

