DEA agent involved in Tucson shooting: PD

The Brief Media reports in Tucson state that a DEA agent was involved in a shooting there. Officials say Tucson Police officers were not involved in the shooting. It is unclear if anyone was injured.



Tucson Police say their officers responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that involved the Drug Enforcement administration on April 13.

What we know:

In a brief statement posted on X, Tucson Police said the shooting happened in the area of Campbell and Irvington.

Per reports by Tucson television station KOLD, a DEA agent was involved in the shooting. No Tucson Police officers were involved. The station, citing the DEA, also reported that the agents were conducting a narcotics operation at the time.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody.

What we don't know:

In their post, Tucson Police officials did not say whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Area where the shooting happened