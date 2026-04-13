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DEA agent involved in Tucson shooting: PD

By
Updated  April 13, 2026 4:03pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Media reports in Tucson state that a DEA agent was involved in a shooting there.
    • Officials say Tucson Police officers were not involved in the shooting.
    • It is unclear if anyone was injured.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police say their officers responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that involved the Drug Enforcement administration on April 13.

What we know:

In a brief statement posted on X, Tucson Police said the shooting happened in the area of Campbell and Irvington.

Per reports by Tucson television station KOLD, a DEA agent was involved in the shooting. No Tucson Police officers were involved. The station, citing the DEA, also reported that the agents were conducting a narcotics operation at the time.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody.

What we don't know:

In their post, Tucson Police officials did not say whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information from this article was gathered from a social media post made by the Tucson Police Department, and from reports by Tucson television station KOLD. This story was reported on from Phoenix.

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