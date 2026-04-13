DEA agent involved in Tucson shooting: PD
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police say their officers responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that involved the Drug Enforcement administration on April 13.
What we know:
In a brief statement posted on X, Tucson Police said the shooting happened in the area of Campbell and Irvington.
Per reports by Tucson television station KOLD, a DEA agent was involved in the shooting. No Tucson Police officers were involved. The station, citing the DEA, also reported that the agents were conducting a narcotics operation at the time.
Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody.
What we don't know:
In their post, Tucson Police officials did not say whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident.
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information from this article was gathered from a social media post made by the Tucson Police Department, and from reports by Tucson television station KOLD. This story was reported on from Phoenix.