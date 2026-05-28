Arizona 'hero' cop accused of assault; Nazi salute during school board meeting sparks furor | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Arizona police officer and former "COPS" TV show star indicted; Nazi salute made during Deer Valley school board meeting draws condemnation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 28, 2026.
1. AZ ‘hero' cop accused of assault
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An Arizona "MADD Hero" police officer and former "COPS" TV show star has been indicted on aggravated assault charges for allegedly abusing people in her custody.
2. Payment schedule for Social Security in June
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Social Security June payment dates are set for millions of Americans. Here’s when recipients can expect to receive their checks.
3. GOP candidates for AG take part in debate
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Two Republicans vying to be their party's candidate for state Attorney General will take part in a debate on May 28.
4. Nazi salute during AZ school board meeting sparks furor
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There are calls for a Deer Valley school board member to resign after she performed a Nazi salute and said "heil" during a public meeting.
5. Low winter runoff affects Roosevelt Lake
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Roosevelt Lake is experiencing one of its worst starts in years, with its current capacity down to 43% due to back-to-back seasons of record-low winter runoff.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Friday in the Phoenix are, with hotter temps in store this weekend and into next week.
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