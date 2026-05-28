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Arizona 'hero' cop accused of assault; Nazi salute during school board meeting sparks furor | Nightly Roundup

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Updated  May 28, 2026 6:34 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Arizona police officer and former "COPS" TV show star indicted; Nazi salute made during Deer Valley school board meeting draws condemnation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 28, 2026.

1. AZ ‘hero' cop accused of assault

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'Hero' Buckeye cop accused of aggravated assault in use-of-force probe
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'Hero' Buckeye cop accused of aggravated assault in use-of-force probe

An Arizona "MADD Hero" police officer and former "COPS" TV show star has been indicted on aggravated assault charges for allegedly abusing people in her custody.

2. Payment schedule for Social Security in June

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Social Security June payment schedule: Here’s when recipients get their checks
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Social Security June payment schedule: Here’s when recipients get their checks

Social Security June payment dates are set for millions of Americans. Here’s when recipients can expect to receive their checks.

3. GOP candidates for AG take part in debate

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2026 Election: Arizona Republican Attorney General candidates debate
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2026 Election: Arizona Republican Attorney General candidates debate

Two Republicans vying to be their party's candidate for state Attorney General will take part in a debate on May 28.

4. Nazi salute during AZ school board meeting sparks furor

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Nazi salute during Arizona school board meeting sparks condemnation
article

Nazi salute during Arizona school board meeting sparks condemnation

There are calls for a Deer Valley school board member to resign after she performed a Nazi salute and said "heil" during a public meeting.

5. Low winter runoff affects Roosevelt Lake 

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Roosevelt Lake water levels drop to 43% capacity after record low runoff
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Roosevelt Lake water levels drop to 43% capacity after record low runoff

Roosevelt Lake is experiencing one of its worst starts in years, with its current capacity down to 43% due to back-to-back seasons of record-low winter runoff.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Windy conditions expected in Phoenix tomorrow

Windy conditions expected in Phoenix tomorrow

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Friday in the Phoenix are, with hotter temps in store this weekend and into next week.

Get the Full Forecast

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