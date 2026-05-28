Arizona 'hero' cop accused of assault; Nazi salute during school board meeting sparks furor | Nightly Roundup

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Arizona police officer and former "COPS" TV show star indicted; Nazi salute made during Deer Valley school board meeting draws condemnation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 28, 2026.

1. AZ ‘hero' cop accused of assault

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2. Payment schedule for Social Security in June

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3. GOP candidates for AG take part in debate

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4. Nazi salute during AZ school board meeting sparks furor

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5. Low winter runoff affects Roosevelt Lake

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