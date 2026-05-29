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'Storage Wars' star's autopsy released; unearthed skeleton not connected to Nancy Guthrie l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 29, 2026 9:56 AM MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Getty Images; PCSD)

From an autopsy report released for a "Storage Wars" star who was found dead in Arizona to new details on human remains that were found miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 29.

1. Darrell Sheets' autopsy report released

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Darrell Sheets' autopsy report released, new details on death
article

Darrell Sheets' autopsy report released, new details on death

Darrell Sheets’ autopsy report has revealed further details about the "Storage Wars" star’s death at 67 years old.

2. Nancy Guthrie latest

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Nancy Guthrie: Expert says human bones found miles from her home are up to 1,000 years old
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Nancy Guthrie: Expert says human bones found miles from her home are up to 1,000 years old

Experts believe human bones that were found by a YouTuber miles from Nancy Guthrie's home are up to 1,000 years old.

3. "This was very traumatic for me"

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Lake Havasu City killer bee attack serves as warning to pet owners
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Lake Havasu City killer bee attack serves as warning to pet owners

After losing her two dogs to a swarm of killer bees, an Arizona woman hopes her tragic experience will educate others about the dangers of Africanized bee colonies.

4. ‘The Brigade’ forced to move

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Arizona youth flag football league relocated after complaints from Cardinals owner's brother
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Arizona youth flag football league relocated after complaints from Cardinals owner's brother

The Brigade, one of the largest NFL flag football leagues in the Valley, was forced to move its games away from Cherokee Elementary School following noise complaints from a small group of nearby affluent residents.

5. Parents barred from Tempe ceremony following ICE arrest

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ICE arrest of Ecuadorian mother leads to closed Tempe school ceremony
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ICE arrest of Ecuadorian mother leads to closed Tempe school ceremony

After ICE agents arrested an Ecuadorian national who requested her son's release, a Tempe school closed its promotion to families over fears that protests would disrupt the event.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/29/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/29/26

Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley will be in the 80s, but another warm-up is happening this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews