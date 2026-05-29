'Storage Wars' star's autopsy released; unearthed skeleton not connected to Nancy Guthrie l Morning News Brief

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From an autopsy report released for a "Storage Wars" star who was found dead in Arizona to new details on human remains that were found miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 29.

1. Darrell Sheets' autopsy report released

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2. Nancy Guthrie latest

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3. "This was very traumatic for me"

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4. ‘The Brigade’ forced to move

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5. Parents barred from Tempe ceremony following ICE arrest

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