'Storage Wars' star's autopsy released; unearthed skeleton not connected to Nancy Guthrie l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Getty Images; PCSD)
From an autopsy report released for a "Storage Wars" star who was found dead in Arizona to new details on human remains that were found miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 29.
1. Darrell Sheets' autopsy report released
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Darrell Sheets’ autopsy report has revealed further details about the "Storage Wars" star’s death at 67 years old.
2. Nancy Guthrie latest
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Experts believe human bones that were found by a YouTuber miles from Nancy Guthrie's home are up to 1,000 years old.
3. "This was very traumatic for me"
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After losing her two dogs to a swarm of killer bees, an Arizona woman hopes her tragic experience will educate others about the dangers of Africanized bee colonies.
4. ‘The Brigade’ forced to move
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The Brigade, one of the largest NFL flag football leagues in the Valley, was forced to move its games away from Cherokee Elementary School following noise complaints from a small group of nearby affluent residents.
5. Parents barred from Tempe ceremony following ICE arrest
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After ICE agents arrested an Ecuadorian national who requested her son's release, a Tempe school closed its promotion to families over fears that protests would disrupt the event.
A look at today's weather
Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley will be in the 80s, but another warm-up is happening this weekend.
Click here for full forecast