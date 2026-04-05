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Deadly bus collision; suspected drunk driver hits pedestrians at AZ event | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 5, 2026 5:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From a driver crashing into Cave Creek Bike Week festivities, sending multiple to the hospital, to a deadly crash involving a Valley Metro Bus, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 5.

1. ‘I can’t get his face out of my head': Victim reflects on crash involving suspected drunk driver

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Suspected drunk driver crashes into Cave Creek Bike Week, hospitalizing several
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Suspected drunk driver crashes into Cave Creek Bike Week, hospitalizing several

A suspected drunk driver crashed into Cave Creek Bike Week festivities on Friday night, striking another truck, eight motorcycles, and three pedestrians.

2. Engineer who worked on Neil Armstrong's mission hopeful for Artemis II 

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Arizona engineer recalls building Apollo 11 system as Artemis II continues moon mission
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Arizona engineer recalls building Apollo 11 system as Artemis II continues moon mission

A 93-year-old Arizona Apollo engineer is reflecting on his role designing the backpack antenna that transmitted Neil Armstrong’s first words from the moon.

3. Man crashes into Valley Metro Bus 

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Driver dies after crashing into city bus in Phoenix
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Driver dies after crashing into city bus in Phoenix

A man died Saturday night after his vehicle slammed into the back of a city bus near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

4. Donkey rescued from Arizona canal

Donkey rescued from Arizona canal

Donkey rescued from Arizona canal

A donkey found struggling in an Eloy canal was rescued by fire crews near US 87 and Shedd Road. 

5. Former pilot explains combat ejections after rescue of downed U.S. airman

A look at your weather 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/5/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/5/26

Easter Sunday was sunny and windy across the state, but changes are coming as a disturbance moves in. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when Arizona can expect rain and cooler temperatures.

Get the Full Forecast

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