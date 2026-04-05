Deadly bus collision; suspected drunk driver hits pedestrians at AZ event | Nightly Roundup

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From a driver crashing into Cave Creek Bike Week festivities, sending multiple to the hospital, to a deadly crash involving a Valley Metro Bus, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 5.

1. ‘I can’t get his face out of my head': Victim reflects on crash involving suspected drunk driver

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2. Engineer who worked on Neil Armstrong's mission hopeful for Artemis II

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3. Man crashes into Valley Metro Bus

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4. Donkey rescued from Arizona canal

5. Former pilot explains combat ejections after rescue of downed U.S. airman

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