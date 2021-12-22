Deadly plane crash investigation underway near Show Low Regional Airport
SHOW LOW, Ariz. - A plane crash near Show Low in Navajo County killed at least one person Wednesday night, says the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District.
At around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 22, a small, single-engine plane crashed near the Show Low Regional Airport in a remote close to Long Lake.
"On scene crews found the plane heavily damaged and fire has been extinguished. Show Low Police has secured the scene," the fire district said.
A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board when it crashed – adding that the plane had caught fire upon crashing.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
The number of those who died, or their identities, have not been released.
