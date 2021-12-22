Surveillance video shows arson suspect lighting fire to stage of Ak-Chin Pavilion: Silent Witness

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an arson suspect accused of lighting several fires on the stage of Ak-Chin Pavilion in west Phoenix.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened on Dec. 6 between 12:26 and 1:30 a.m. Police say the suspect jumped a fence at the concert venue and lit several areas of the stage on fire, as well as a water fountain in the courtyard area.

The fires caused damage to the stage, as well as electrical components underneath.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an arson suspect accused of lighting several fires on the stage of Ak-Chin Pavilion in west Phoenix. (Silent Witness)

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP