Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Death investigation along I-10 in Phoenix; Rudy Giuliani's mugshot released | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  June 10, 2024 7:43pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

1. Death investigation prompted hours-long I-10 closure in Phoenix

Featured

Death investigation prompted hours-long I-10 closure in Phoenix
article

Death investigation prompted hours-long I-10 closure in Phoenix

A death investigation that took place along I-10 in Downtown Phoenix resulted in the closure of the freeway's westbound lanes for hours on Monday morning.

2. Jacob Pennington sentenced following one of his east Valley teen violence arrests

Featured

Jacob Pennington sentenced following one of his east Valley teen violence arrests
article

Jacob Pennington sentenced following one of his east Valley teen violence arrests

Twenty-year-old Jacob Pennington was sentenced on June 10 following one of his arrests tied to the east Valley teen violence cases.

3. Rudy Giuliani's mugshot released as he's accused in Arizona's fake electors scheme

Featured

Rudy Giuliani's mugshot released as he's accused in Arizona's fake electors scheme
article

Rudy Giuliani's mugshot released as he's accused in Arizona's fake electors scheme

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released Rudy Giuliani's mugshot on June 10 as he's accused in Arizona's fake electors scheme.

4. Woman found dead near Utah trail; Cell phone captured tragic final moments

Featured

Woman found dead near Utah trail; Cell phone captured tragic final moments
article

Woman found dead near Utah trail; Cell phone captured tragic final moments

Utah authorities have identified 19-year-old Cynthia Ann Grimwood as the woman found dead near Horsetail Falls in the mountains above Alpine.

5. 'Acted within agency policy': Abandoned dogs shot, killed by Apache County Sheriff's deputy

Featured

'Acted within agency policy': Abandoned dogs shot, killed by Apache County Sheriff's deputy
article

'Acted within agency policy': Abandoned dogs shot, killed by Apache County Sheriff's deputy

What began as a welfare call to the Apache County Sheriff's Office to check on emaciated, dehydrated and abandoned dogs on a property in Adamana, an area outside of Holbrook, soon became the site of the mass killing.