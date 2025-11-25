Death investigation on US 60; father, daughter killed in shooting | Nightly Roundup

article
From a death investigation on US 60 causing law enforcement to shutter lanes, to a road rage shooting killing a father and daughter, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Road rage killings: Father, daughter shot dead in Phoenix
Quincy Polk, 29, and his 8-year-old daughter, Envy Cardenas, were fatally shot on Nov. 22 near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road after a tailgating incident escalated into a parking lot shooting; the girl's mother and 5-year-old sister were also wounded.
2. Crews find body of man swept away in Arizona flood
The search for Christopher Couch began on Sunday, when he and another woman were in a Jeep that was carried away by floodwaters near Table Mesa.
3. Bobcats spotted resting on Scottsdale home's roof
A Scottsdale resident captured images of some unexpected guests lounging on her neighbor's roof near the McDowell Mountains.
4. US 60 death investigation near Gold Canyon slows traffic
Traffic on US 60 near Gold Canyon is slowly moving due to a death investigation on Tuesday.
5. Life in prison for Hells Angels member; two co-defendants get 10+ years
A Hells Angels member in Phoenix received a life sentence for the 2021 gang-motivated murder of Richard Coss. Two co-defendants were also convicted, receiving prison terms of 16 years and 10 1/2 years after pleading guilty.