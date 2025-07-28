Deputies shoot, kill man with knife at Mesa apartments: MCSO

The Brief A man in his 40s was shot and killed by deputies on July 27 near Broadway and Crismon Roads. MCSO says the suspect was armed with a knife and refused to drop the weapon before being shot. The suspect wasn't identified.



A deputy-involved shooting on Sunday night in Mesa left a suspect dead.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on July 27 responded to an apartment complex near Broadway and Crismon Roads for reports of someone making suicidal statements.

Once at the scene, MCSO says deputies made contact with a man in his 40s who was armed with a knife.

"Deputies issued commands for the suspect to drop the weapon; however, the suspect continued to advance toward them," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said. "When the suspect failed to comply with verbal commands and posed an imminent threat, deputies discharged their service weapons, striking the individual."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified.

What's next:

"MCSO Major Crimes detectives responded and have assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation," the department said.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the shooting happened