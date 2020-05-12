DES delays launch of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance System

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security announced that the launch of the state's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance System has been delayed.

According to a tweet made to the department's unverified Twitter page, the launch has been temporarily delayed, and asked people to check back for updates.

Officials did not offer a reason behind the delay.

According to a statement released by DES officials on Monday, Arizona's PUA program targets individuals who were previously ineligible for unemployment benefits (UI), including those who were self-employed, or worked as independent contractors or gig economy workers.

In April, FOX 10 reported on how some have been denied unemployment due to their status as self-employed or contract workers.