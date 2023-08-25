Expand / Collapse search
Desert Ridge High School student accused of bringing a gun to campus

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa student brought gun to campus, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A student at Desert Ridge High School in Mesa was arrested after they reportedly brought a gun to campus Thursday.

Staff members said they attempted to confront the student in question after another student told a teacher that they were shown a weapon.

That student fled off-campus, but was eventually found by Mesa police officers.

A gun was later found by the school's regional security officer in a nearby neighborhood. Police say it was found inside the student's backpack, which was hidden away in some bushes.

The student, who was not identified, is accused of several charges, including misconduct with a weapon.