Despite winter snow, Arizona still mired in severe drought conditions

Arizona has had a nice stretch of snowfall this winter, but now, the big question is whether the meltwater will make an impact on the state's severe drought.

The Grand Canyon State gets most of its inflow into reservoirs during the winter, which a lot of that is snow. Those reservoirs hold drinking water supply that gets delivered to the Valley.

A team of hydrologists at SRP head out every two weeks during the winter months to measure the snow and get an idea of what conditions are looking like in the streams, so they can responsibly manage the reservoir system. For 2021, both the Verde River watershed and the Salt River watershed remain below normal.

"As of right now, on the Salt side of the system, we’re about 33% of our typical snowpack, and on the Verde side of the system, we are about 70% of our typical snowpack," said SRP Senior Hydrologist Andrew Volkmer. "While we’ve had more wet years and some pretty bad dry years, as long as we’ve been able to plan for our water supply as if we are going into a drought, which is what we do at SRP, we can withstand the dry years, such as this year."