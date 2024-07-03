Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Determining when to issue an Excessive Heat Warning depends on the science

By , and
Updated  July 3, 2024 9:18pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Forecasting extreme heat is one thing, but knowing when to issue an Excessive Heat Warning requires a deeper look into the science behind these weather patterns.

A dangerous heat wave has hit the Valley once again this summer and meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say it's staying put for now.

"We have this really strong ridge of high pressure, which is essentially compressing the atmosphere," Matt Salerno, meteorologist at the National Weather Service said.

Excessive Heat Warning decisions guided by science

Determining what goes into The National Weather Service issuing Excessive Heat Warnings relies heavily on the science. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the story.

"The high pressure is gonna stick around, mainly over the Great Basin area for the next several days and it's not gonna move much at all."

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Fourth of July

The latest summer scorcher prompted an Excessive Heat Watch from July 4 through July 9. 

It's determined by a heat risk system that weighs the risk on a scale from minor to extreme.

Signs posted at Piestewa Peak warn that hiking is not allowed with dogs on the peak trail.

"We use heat risk to determine the implication of how hot we are in comparison to our normals. So our daily normal high and low temperatures each day," Salerno said.

The temperatures earlier this week were hot enough to trigger an Excessive Heat Watch, but not enough for an Excessive Heat Warning.

"Now in July, our average high temperature in Phoenix is 107 degrees, so we already have a pretty high baseline to start. So to reach that major heat risk category, it's a little bit of a higher threshold," he added.

Salerno say not to wait for a Watch or Warning to play it safe in the heat.

"Pretty much every single day during the summertime, there's gonna be some level of heat risk across the desert Southwest," Salerno said.

What happens during Excessive Heat Warnings?

There are protections in place for animals in the Valley. 

South Mountain heat death revives painful memories

The attempted rescue of a boy who overheated on South Mountain on Tuesday brought back dark memories to another family who lost their son in the summer heat. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach has more.

Phoenix hiking trails are closed to all dogs when temperatures reach 100 degrees or above but there are no restrictions for kids.

The Phoenix Fire Department called for trail closures to be put into effect during Excessive Heat Warnings last year after a record number of rescues. 

However, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak are the only two trails closed when the National Weather Service issues those warnings.