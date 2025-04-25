Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Devin Booker stops by fundraiser; Police chase in Los Angeles leads to standoff | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 25, 2025 7:20pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker stopping by a fundraising stand to a police chase in Los Angeles that ended in a standoff, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 25, 2025. 

1. Devin Booker makes a kid's day

Devin Booker stops by fundraising stand, makes big donation to dog rescue
Devin Booker stops by fundraising stand, makes big donation to dog rescue

Paradise Valley kids set up a fundraising stand for a local animal rescue when Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker made an appearance, and made a hefty donation.

2. Child hurt in north Phoenix crash

Child critically hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash
Child critically hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

A child has life-threatening injuries following a fiery crash on Friday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, police said.

3. LA woman taken into custody after pursuit

LA woman taken into custody following pursuit, hours-long standoff on Coldwater Canyon
LA woman taken into custody following pursuit, hours-long standoff on Coldwater Canyon

A suspect was taken into custody following a slow-speed pursuit and standoff along Coldwater Canyon on Friday.

4. New Mexico judge and wife arrested

Ex-New Mexico judge, wife arrested for allegedly harboring illegal Tren de Aragua member
Ex-New Mexico judge, wife arrested for allegedly harboring illegal Tren de Aragua member

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were taken into custody Thursday after federal agents raided their Las Cruces home.

5. Guns drawn on former Arizona Cardinal

Guns drawn at Sky Harbor Airport on former Cardinals football player mistaken for a homicide suspect
Guns drawn at Sky Harbor Airport on former Cardinals football player mistaken for a homicide suspect

Former Cardinals linebacker Wesley Leasy was stopped by police with guns drawn at Phoenix Sky Harbor in a harrowing ordeal while officers were searching for a murder suspect.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix before temps cool down slightly this weekend
Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix before temps cool down slightly this weekend

A warm Friday in the Valley with a high in the low-90s.

