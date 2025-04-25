Devin Booker stops by fundraiser; Police chase in Los Angeles leads to standoff | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker stopping by a fundraising stand to a police chase in Los Angeles that ended in a standoff, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 25, 2025.
1. Devin Booker makes a kid's day
Paradise Valley kids set up a fundraising stand for a local animal rescue when Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker made an appearance, and made a hefty donation.
2. Child hurt in north Phoenix crash
A child has life-threatening injuries following a fiery crash on Friday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, police said.
3. LA woman taken into custody after pursuit
A suspect was taken into custody following a slow-speed pursuit and standoff along Coldwater Canyon on Friday.
4. New Mexico judge and wife arrested
Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were taken into custody Thursday after federal agents raided their Las Cruces home.
5. Guns drawn on former Arizona Cardinal
Former Cardinals linebacker Wesley Leasy was stopped by police with guns drawn at Phoenix Sky Harbor in a harrowing ordeal while officers were searching for a murder suspect.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A warm Friday in the Valley with a high in the low-90s.