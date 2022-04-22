Expand / Collapse search
DiGiorno unveils new cinnamon roll pizza, other breakfast-inspired pies

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 2:32PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team
DiGiorno cinnamon roll pizza article

Image of DiGiorno's new cinnamon roll pizza (Photo courtesy of DiGiorno)

WASHINGTON - Pizza enthusiasts who love a good slice for breakfast can now enjoy it first thing in the morning or whenever they're in the mood courtesy of DiGiorno’s.

The "it’s not delivery" frozen pizza giant has released three savory breakfast croissant crust pizzas: Cinnamon Roll, Sausage & Gravy, and an Eggs Benedict-inspired pie.

RELATED: DiGiorno to give away free pizza during Super Bowl 2022 — here's how to win

These new delectable pies are part of the new croissant crust pizza line that DiGiorno’s launched in 2021.

The 350-calorie Sausage & Gravy pizza has a sausage and gravy-style sauce topped with cheddar, mozzarella, and a croissant crust.

DiGiorno-sausage-and-gravy-pizza.jpg

Image of DiGiorno's new Sausage & Gravy pizza. (Photo courtesy of DiGiorno)

If a protein boost is what you need, the Eggs Benedict Inspired pizza may appeal to you. It's 330 calories and is a combination of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, and diced ham with a hollandaise-style sauce.

DiGiorno-eggs-benedict-pizza.jpg

Image of the DiGiorno Eggs Benedict Inspired pizza. (Photo courtesy of DiGiorno)

RELATED: Nutritionist: Pizza healthier breakfast than cereal

But if you prefer a jolt of sugar to get you going, the Cinnamon Roll pizza is right up your alley. The 460 calorie pie has a cinnamon cream sauce, cream cheese crumbles, churro pieces, and cinnamon flakes on a croissant crust.

The indulgent pizzas are available now at select stores nationwide.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






 