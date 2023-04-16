Discharged patient steals ambulance from Mesa hospital, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A patient who was discharged from a Mesa hospital on Sunday afternoon decided to steal an ambulance, the police department says.

It was reported an ambulance had been taken from Banner Desert Medical Center just after 1:30 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road on April 16.

"Phoenix PD was able to locate the vehicle in their city and eventually Gila River PD got involved. Ultimately the vehicle stopped and Gila River PD took over," Mesa Police said.

There's no information on the suspect.

No further information is available.

Location of the hospital: