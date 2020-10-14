Disney World’s Star Wars hotel appears to show construction progress, photos show

article

Disney has made progress on its highly-anticipated Star Wars resort in Orlando.

Photos captured and shared by Twitter user Bioreconstruct show that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel has seemingly advanced throughout the pandemic.

“Aerial look at the Porte Cochère of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser (hotel). One of the recent changes is the walkway at [the] arrow,” Bioreconstruct wrote on Sunday, which is attached to a photo that has a small yellow arrow denoting the referenced walkway.

“None of the show [buildings] will be visible to guests. An instant forest and the high walls will be in the sightline,” they noted.

The Twitter user continued their thread with shots of alleged “construction activity.” They wrote that lunch break tents are set up at the 201 South S Studio Drive site in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

“Unclear what the nearby crates might contain,” Bioreconstruct tweeted with two arrow marks pointing out groups of crates.

"Cabins are in the section at left. Decks of the ship are in the show building at center,” they wrote in another tweet that shows the entire construction site. “Guests will check in and be transported up the ship for 2 days of adventure inside the Star Wars timeline.”

A press release from December said the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel was scheduled for a 2021 opening.

Representatives at The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on whether the Star Wars-themed hotel will in fact open next year.

The Walt Disney World website still states the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is “Coming to Walt Disney World Resort in 2021” at the time of publication.

Construction was paused at Disney World in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to WDW News Today, which lasted for several weeks.

When guests are able to travel to the Star Wars hotel, they will be treated to an immersive experience that includes themed launch pods, passenger cabins, a lounge, an engineering room and lightsaber-wielding opportunities.

