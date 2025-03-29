Expand / Collapse search

DOGE, Elon Musk protests in Phoenix; Celebration of life for 14-year-old Emily Pike | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 29, 2025 6:45pm MST
PHOENIX - From a protest in Phoenix against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to a celebration of life honoring 14-year-old Emily Pike, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, March 29, 2025.

1. Protest in Phoenix against Elon Musk, DOGE

Protest against Elon Musk and DOGE seen outside of Phoenix Tesla dealership
A group of protesters against Elon Musk and President Donald Trump took to the streets outside of a Tesla dealership in Phoenix.

2. Celebration of life honors Emily Pike

Celebration of life honored 14-year-old Emily Pike highlights her zest for life, calls for justice
The San Carlos Apache Tribe honored 14-year-old Emily Pike with a life celebration ceremony on the reservation.

3. Mesa residents concerned about behavioral health facility

Mesa residents voice unanimous concern about behavioral health facility near local elementary school
Residents in a neighborhood in Mesa are concerned about plans for a behavioral health recovery facility in their neighborhood, citing worries about safety and the fact it backs into a local elementary school.

4. Woman hit by 2 hit-and-run drivers dies

Woman killed after being hit by 2 cars in hit-and-run, police search for 2nd driver
Police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in west Phoenix.

5. Recall on Chomps meat sticks

Chomps meat sticks recalled after pieces of metal found inside, USDA says
More than 14 tons of Chomps meat sticks have been recalled after reports of pieces of metal found in the food product.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s through the weekend
Temperatures in the 80's with breezy conditions are in the forecast this weekend.

