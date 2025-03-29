DOGE, Elon Musk protests in Phoenix; Celebration of life for 14-year-old Emily Pike | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a protest in Phoenix against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to a celebration of life honoring 14-year-old Emily Pike, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, March 29, 2025.
1. Protest in Phoenix against Elon Musk, DOGE
A group of protesters against Elon Musk and President Donald Trump took to the streets outside of a Tesla dealership in Phoenix.
2. Celebration of life honors Emily Pike
The San Carlos Apache Tribe honored 14-year-old Emily Pike with a life celebration ceremony on the reservation.
3. Mesa residents concerned about behavioral health facility
Residents in a neighborhood in Mesa are concerned about plans for a behavioral health recovery facility in their neighborhood, citing worries about safety and the fact it backs into a local elementary school.
4. Woman hit by 2 hit-and-run drivers dies
Police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in west Phoenix.
5. Recall on Chomps meat sticks
More than 14 tons of Chomps meat sticks have been recalled after reports of pieces of metal found in the food product.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Temperatures in the 80's with breezy conditions are in the forecast this weekend.