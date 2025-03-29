DOGE, Elon Musk protests in Phoenix; Celebration of life for 14-year-old Emily Pike | Nightly Roundup

article

From a protest in Phoenix against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to a celebration of life honoring 14-year-old Emily Pike, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, March 29, 2025.

1. Protest in Phoenix against Elon Musk, DOGE

Featured article

2. Celebration of life honors Emily Pike

Featured article

3. Mesa residents concerned about behavioral health facility

Featured article

4. Woman hit by 2 hit-and-run drivers dies

Featured article

5. Recall on Chomps meat sticks

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight