DOJ closes investigation into Phoenix Police Department

By and
Updated  May 21, 2025 9:49am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The DOJ had previously accused Phoenix Police of excessive violence, racial discrimination, and violating residents rights.

The Brief

    • The DOJ is closing its investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.
    • Findings of constitutional violations by the Biden administration against the department will also be retracted.
    • Phoenix PD has been accused of excessive violence, racial discrimination, and violating residents' rights.

PHOENIX - The Department of Justice says it's closing its multi-year investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

What they're saying:

The DOJ says it is also "retracting the Biden administration's findings of constitutional violations" into the department.

"The decrees would’ve micromanaged local policing, from hiring to training, under unelected monitors, costing millions and stripping power from communities," the DOJ said in a statement. "This Justice Department remains committed to prosecuting real misconduct, not politicizing policing."

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association statement

"The federal government abandoning the Phoenix investigation is a clear vindication for the City and our department, but it is just the beginning. From what we now know of the DOJ's fraudulent investigative practices in the Phoenix investigation, thanks to a new report by Dr. Travis Yates and Dr. JC Chaix, one thing has become clear and indisputable - oversight of local police departments by the federal government simply does not work, and the evidence for that over the past 30 years is conclusive. At a minimum, it is ineffective and misguided - as we have seen in Phoenix - but moreover, it is inefficient. A small group of 30-plus attorneys in Washington DC, who know nothing of policing, cannot be an effective oversight mechanism for 17,000 police agencies nationwide. There is a better way, and we have a plan to enhance police oversight around the country and make it efficient, fair, and most of all - effective."

"We thank members of the Phoenix City Council, local elected leaders, and the community for supporting our officers and fighting against the DOJ's abhorrent attempt to control law enforcement. The men and women who serve in the Phoenix Police Department deserve our thanks and praise for sacrificing their lives each day for our community."

The backstory:

The DOJ had previously accused the police department of excessive violence, racial discrimination, and violating residents' rights.

Phoenix PD previously contested the claims., saying they have taken measure to heighten public safety and strengthen the community's trust in their work.

Dig deeper:

The DOJ says it is also dismissing lawsuits against police departments in Kentucky and Minnesota. Investigations 

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Department of Justice on May 21, 2025, previous FOX 10 reports on Dec. 7, 2024, Nov. 7, 2024, and a report from FOX 9 Minneapolis on May 21, 2025.

