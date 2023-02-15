Expand / Collapse search
DOJ won't charge Matt Gaetz with crimes in sex trafficking probe

By Brianna Herlihy
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
GettyImages-1239671184 article

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Justice Department will not pursue charges against Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a years-long probe into sex trafficking allegations. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gaetz's office confirmed that "the Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

MATT GAETZ MAINTAINS HE IS INNOCENT AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE: 'THIS WAS AN OPERATION TO DESTROY ME'

Gaetz has maintained his innocence in the matter since it was first reported in March of 2021 that Gaetz was under investigation over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him.

