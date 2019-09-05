'Don't kiss backyard poultry': CDC issues warning about chickens after salmonella outbreak

article

In case you needed a reminder, don’t kiss or snuggle chickens.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning due to a recent salmonella outbreak.

Since their last warning in July, the CDC reports that another 235 people have become ill.

There has been a total of 1,003 people infected with outbreak strains of salmonella across 49 states.

Two deaths have been reported – one from Texas and one in Ohio.

Over 60 percent of those infected reported contact with chicks or ducklings.

A quarter of those infected were children.

Advertisement

The CDC says that evidence indicates that “contact with backyard poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, from multiple hatcheries are like the source.”

As a result, the CDC is reminding people that poultry can carry Salmonella germs and to follow safety precautions.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within 12 to 72 hours of exposure.

In severe cases, people can die from Salmonella infections.

The below tips are recommended:

–– Always wash your hands with soap and water right after touching backyard poultry or anything in the area where they live and/or roam.

–– Don’t let backyard poultry inside the home, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored.

–– Keep shoes worn near poultry outside of the house.

–– Don’t eat or drink near poultry or where they roam

–– Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry

–– Don’t touch your face or mouth after handling backyard poultry

More information about backyard poultry can be found on the CDC website.