Seen on TV: April 30
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Thursday, April 30, 2026
Sexy Roman
- 7277 E. Camelback Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.sexyroman.com
West-MEC
- 13201 W Grand Ave
- Surprise, AZ 85374
- https://www.west-mec.edu/
7th Annual Derby Day Porch Party at The Phoenician
- May 2, 1-4 p.m.
- 6000 E. Camelback Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.thephoenician.com/events/kentuckyderby