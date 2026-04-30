Seen on TV: April 30

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Sexy Roman

7277 E. Camelback Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.sexyroman.com

West-MEC

13201 W Grand Ave

Surprise, AZ 85374

https://www.west-mec.edu/

7th Annual Derby Day Porch Party at The Phoenician

May 2, 1-4 p.m.

6000 E. Camelback Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.thephoenician.com/events/kentuckyderby

Live-streamed video