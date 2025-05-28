'Doomsday Mom' latest; woman accused of stabbing man to death in Surprise | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

Published  May 28, 2025
PHOENIX - From what Lori Vallow Daybell wants from the judge who is presiding over her upcoming trial in Arizona to the latest on a stabbing that led to the death of a man in Surprise, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

1. ‘Doomsday Mom’ wants to remove judge from her case

Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' files motion to remove judge from her Arizona case
The so-called 'Doomsday Mom' is asking for the judge in her Arizona trials to recuse himself, claiming "personal bias or prejudice" as one of the reasons for recusal.

2. Deadly deputy-involved shooting in the far East Valley

Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting: PCSO
PCSO officials say the shooting happened near Gary Road and Skyline Drive in San Tan Valley. No deputies were hurt.

3. Arrest made in deadly West Valley stabbing

Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing at Surprise church parking lot: PD
Police in Surprise have arrested a woman in connection with a man who was found dead at a church parking lot on May 27.

4. Dad dies after car plunges off California cliff

California dad dies after car plunges off cliff during driving lesson with teen daughter
James Politoski's daughter, who had a driver's permit, was behind the wheel and sustained significant injuries, police said.

5. Trump facing another tariff roadblock

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law
The ruling from a three-judge panel came after several lawsuits arguing Trump has exceeded his authority.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Hot stretch continues in Phoenix
Our hot stretch of temps continues! On Wednesday, we saw a high of 102 degrees in Phoenix.

