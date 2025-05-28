'Doomsday Mom' latest; woman accused of stabbing man to death in Surprise | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From what Lori Vallow Daybell wants from the judge who is presiding over her upcoming trial in Arizona to the latest on a stabbing that led to the death of a man in Surprise, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
1. ‘Doomsday Mom’ wants to remove judge from her case
The so-called 'Doomsday Mom' is asking for the judge in her Arizona trials to recuse himself, claiming "personal bias or prejudice" as one of the reasons for recusal.
2. Deadly deputy-involved shooting in the far East Valley
PCSO officials say the shooting happened near Gary Road and Skyline Drive in San Tan Valley. No deputies were hurt.
3. Arrest made in deadly West Valley stabbing
Police in Surprise have arrested a woman in connection with a man who was found dead at a church parking lot on May 27.
4. Dad dies after car plunges off California cliff
James Politoski's daughter, who had a driver's permit, was behind the wheel and sustained significant injuries, police said.
5. Trump facing another tariff roadblock
The ruling from a three-judge panel came after several lawsuits arguing Trump has exceeded his authority.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Our hot stretch of temps continues! On Wednesday, we saw a high of 102 degrees in Phoenix.