Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Dorm fire displaces over 300 ASU students

By and
Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Just one week into the semester, a fire in Tempe on Thursday forced hundreds of Arizona State University students out of their dorm rooms.

The fire broke out on the morning of Aug. 24 in a first-floor storage space at Palo Verde East.

No one was injured in the fire and damage is minimal, the university said. Power had to be shut off, and it will remain off while officials assess water damage and the status of the building's electrical system.

"It was a surprise, really. I came out my classes, came here… yellow tape everywhere," one student said.

Hundreds of ASU students displaced by dorm fire

There was a fire at a dorm located on Arizona State Universitys Tempe campus, and now, hundreds of students are sleeping in hotels. The fire reportedly happened in a storage space at the Palo Verde East dorm, and those living in the dorm are told they should expect to be at hotels for the next four to five days. FOX 10s Lindsey Ragas reports.

Three hundred and twenty students who live in the residence hall will be provided temporary housing. The students grabbed their belongings before reporting to Desert Financial Arena on Thursday to get more information on their temporary accommodations.

ASU says the students may be displaced through the weekend.

Location of Palo Verde East residence hall: