Dorm fire displaces over 300 ASU students

Just one week into the semester, a fire in Tempe on Thursday forced hundreds of Arizona State University students out of their dorm rooms.

The fire broke out on the morning of Aug. 24 in a first-floor storage space at Palo Verde East.

No one was injured in the fire and damage is minimal, the university said. Power had to be shut off, and it will remain off while officials assess water damage and the status of the building's electrical system.

"It was a surprise, really. I came out my classes, came here… yellow tape everywhere," one student said.

Three hundred and twenty students who live in the residence hall will be provided temporary housing. The students grabbed their belongings before reporting to Desert Financial Arena on Thursday to get more information on their temporary accommodations.

ASU says the students may be displaced through the weekend.

Location of Palo Verde East residence hall: